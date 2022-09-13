Sikkim : IOCL Donates Medical Equipment To Namchi District Hospital

NET Web Desk

The healthcare system in India is still continuing to struggle in delivering adequate and equitable health services along remote areas.

In an attempt to help alleviate such health disparities, the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has donated a Semi automatic ELISA reader (ERBA) and a Coagulometer to the District Hospital of Namchi.

It is an initiative undertaken through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and implemented in coordination with District Administration Namchi.

According to an official press communique, these equipment shall benefit the general public of Namchi district; as the ELISA reader will be used in the Blood Bank for screening of viral antigens and antibodies before blood transfusion.

Meanwhile, the Coagulometer will be used for detection of bleeding and coagulation disorders.