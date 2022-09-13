Tripura Government Gradually Converting PHCs Into Health & Wellness Centre : CM – Dr Manik Saha 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 13, 2022 : Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the state government is gradually converting every Primary Health Centre into a Health and Wellness Centre across the state.

Boarding a train from Agartala Railway Station, Chief Minister Dr Saha on Tuesday travelled to Kumarghat, which is about 108 KMs away and inaugurated a newly constructed concrete building of Primary Health Centre at Tripura’s Fatikroy area in Unakoti district.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Dr Saha said that the state government has been making continuous efforts to improve the health services of the state. He said “The government is working to improve the infrastructure of every health centre in the state. People should look at the cleanliness of the hospital as if it were a temple. Good relationship between doctor and patient is essential for good service.”

He said the Rogi Kalyan Samiti (Patient Welfare Association) in each healthcare institution should also play a more active role. Now health services have improved a lot in the state. Heart, neuro to cancer surgeries are also being done in the state. Efforts are being made to build a hospital in the style of AIIMS in this state as well.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Sudhangshu Das called for the cooperation of all in the development work of the state government including health services. TIDC Chairman Tinku Roy, Unakoti district’s DM Uttam Kumar Chakma, District SP Kanta Jangir, Chief Medical Officer Dajon B Darlong and others were present in the event. Unakoti Zilla Parishad Sabhadipati Amalendra Das presided over the inauguration ceremony. Dr Radha Debbarma Director of Family Welfare and Disease Prevention Department gave a welcome speech.

Notably, a newly constructed 10-bedded primary health centre has been constructed at a cost of Rs 4 crore 58 lakh. On the occasion, the Chief Minister handed over land papers to five landless garden workers of Jagannathpur Tea Workers Development Project.