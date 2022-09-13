Tripura Police Hands-Over 8 Significant NDPS Cases To SIT  

NET Web Desk

The Tripura Police has transferred eight cases linked with drug smuggling, registered under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch.

According to a statement issued by the Tripura Police, the issues related with the recent seizure of massive stash of contraband substances across the state, have been reviewed by the senior officials of police department; who have decided to hand such cases to the SIT for expedite, focused and conclusive probe.

Highlighting its goal to eliminate drug menace and transforming Tripura into a ‘drug-free state’; the state police department after careful review have handed-over 8 significant NDPS cases to the SIT to facilitate concerted, focused and thorough investigation; in coordination with Central and State Government agencies to identify the organized network involved in such offences.

“The Tripura Police within the last 3 years, has arrested 1655 contraband smugglers and seized narcotics worth of Rs 62.95 Crores, which significantly increased from 2019 to 2021,” – the statement further reads.

“In 2021, police seized around 41,565 kgs of cannabis of Rs 20.78 Crores; 20,69,939 bottles of banned cough syrup worth of Rs 2.79 Crores; 3,850.63 grams of heroin worth of Rs 3.85 Crores; and 14,19,169 pieces of tablets worth of Rs 7.09 Crores – which showed a growing trend in the state; thereby creating law and order issues,” – added the statement.