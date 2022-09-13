Union Minister – Rameshwar Teli Expresses Commitment To Implement Notable Developmental Projects In Sikkim 

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Labour & Employment, Petroleum & Natural Gas Department – Rameswar Teli today arrived in Sikkim for his two days official visit.

According to an official statement, the union minister was accorded a warm welcome by the Minister of Labour Department, Government of Sikkim – Lok Nath Sharma and the Secretary of Labour Department – Namrata Thapa at Rangpo.

Meanwhile, the Union MoS also received the Guard of Honour by the personnel of Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn).

The union minister has also attended a programme of handing-over of New LPG Connections to Ujjwala 2.0 beneficiaries & e-Shram cards to the beneficiaries at Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) in Baghey Khola, this afternoon.

He was accompanied by Lok Nath Sharma, Advisor of Labour Department – Manoj Pradhan, Independent Director of Numaligarh Refinery Limited in Assam – Sudeep Pradhan and Namrata Thapa.

Addressing the event, Teli expressed strong commitment to bring some notable developmental works in the state.

He also announced the establishment of 100-bedded hospital for labours; most probably in the proposed land that was inspected today by the team, during his visit.

The Union Minister added that the government has been achieving new milestones in multidimensional sectors under the leadership of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India.

He highlighted objectives of welfare schemes dedicated to the labourers and advised the state to ensure registration of labour; and appreciated the state government for registering 17 thousand labour and providing 115 % LPG coverage.

Teli also underlined provision of benefits for the labour and encouraged them to get registered to be entitled for the benefits. He highlighted benefits of e-Shram cards as well and advised organizing camps to issue e-Shram cards to the targeted beneficiaries.

He also informed about the newly manufactured fibre made cylinder and its advantages in terms of weight and risk reduction and then handed over the e-Shram cards and also new LPG connections to the Ujjwala beneficiaries under PMUY 2.0.

Later, Teli visited the Rakdong Block Administrative Centre along with Sharma and other dignitaries. The visiting team was welcomed by the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Rakdong Tintek – Kishore Thapa, Panchayat President of Rakdong Tintek GPU – Tika Maya Pandey, officials and staffs.

Addressing a meeting at the BAC, Teli stressed to make an e-Shram Card of targeted two lakh population, whereby the beneficiaries will be entitled to receive medical benefits, pension of Rupees 3000/- after attending the age of sixty years and other benefits.

Subsequently, he visited a rejuvenated water body developed under Mission ‘Amrit Sarovar’ at Upper Tintek in Gangtok district in the evening.