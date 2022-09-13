Wedding Destination : Oman

Deepak Parashar

Nearly all grooms and brides seek the ideal wedding destination that conforms to their wedding style and personality, and discovering the perfect wedding venue is always a struggle for every couple.

Finding the place for the Big Day can be highly time-consuming and stressful as well, which is why we have formed a list based on our handpicked destinations. Are you excited to see them?

But first, think about this – do you remember reading Arabian Nights during childhood and visualizing the spectacular culture of the Arab nations? If so, then our suggestions are going to make your experience of choosing the right destination even more wonderful. Think of it as a chapter in the book.

In this blog, we will share some of the top wedding venues in Oman. Before you consider applying for a visa for Oman , let’s dive right into the details, shall we?

Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel

Al Bustan Palace consists of an admirable biggest ballroom in the Sultanate of Oman. As matter of fact, the place has several attractive and special features, such as five swimming pools, a 50-meter infinity pool, 198 guest rooms, and 52 luxurious suits. What’s more, the hotel also owns the longest private beach in the entire nation, which is nearly 1 km long.

For outdoor locations, the bewitching gardens and the alluring beach are the best. Not to mention, Al Bustan Palace offers a wide variety of cuisines, including international and regional. Last but not least, the beach is also excellent to keep your guests entertained and indulged in activities through joyous water sports.

Grand Hyatt Muscat

Located in the Gulf of Oman and the magnificent Hajar Mountains, Grand Hyatt Muscat is one of the most beautiful wedding destinations that one can ever think of. It scatters Oman’s authenticity with excellent hospitality and amiable surroundings. As a matter of fact, Grand Hyatt has a multitude of venues and banquet halls to offer for weddings. Situated on the ground floor, The Afra Ballroom has the most intricate entrance with a 170 feet pre-function vestibule utilized typically for cocktails. Then 10-feet-tall ceiling immersed in chandeliers and 3 projectors catches everyone’s eye.

In case you are not considering a ballroom wedding, you can always consider the garden area, which is surrounded by the sandy, white beach of Shatti Al Qurum. An outdoor wedding here will make your day memorable like no other place.

Shangri-La’s Barr Al Jissah Resort and Spa

Among the biggest and the best resorts located in Oman, Shangri-La’s Barr Al Jissah Resort and Spa is covered with the beautiful blue Sea of Oman and majestic mountain landscapes. Besides, the place is merely a 15 minutes drive from Old Muscat and is spread over a region of over 120 acres.

The residence’s wholeness stands on three sibling hotels, namely Al Husn (the castle), Al Bandar (the town), and Al Waha (the oasis). Combining all three hotels, the total number of rooms is 640, which means that you won’t, by any chance, have the issue of your family and friends residing during the wedding. Straight from a sea-immersed outdoor location to the chandelier light-adorned ballroom, one can locate their vital venue in these hotels.

This resort is a single-stop location for everything – it consists of a ballroom of over 1000 square meters area called Barr Al Jissah Ballroom along with a ceremonial area that can accommodate a crowd of 600 people. If you’re not one for ballroom weddings, Al Waha and Turtle Beach have lush green gardens which can be perfect for the outdoor ones.

Another major attraction is the amphitheater, Shangri-La, which can cater to authentic cuisines, including Indian food. The delicacies they offer are based on personal customizations according to the wedding menu.

Millennium Resort Mussanah

From the Health and Fitness Club to the golf course, from the Spa and swimming pool to the tennis court, this resort has everything that defines luxury. Millennium Resort Mussanah owns a private 54-berth marina permitting an individual to explore the sea’s panoramic view. Besides, if you’re looking for a romantic wedding, vowing on a yacht is the kind of creativity you might be looking for.

Even with over 230 rooms, the resort leaves no space for complaints regarding any items becoming misplaced. And with the lavish treats and features, your guests will literally drown in the ocean of hospitality due to the pampering they get.

The Bottom Line

In this article, we shared the top four wedding destinations in Oman where you can consider spending the Big Day. In fact, we believe that these venues offer everything that a person may seek in their wedding – from luxury to comfort.

So whether you imagine your wedding ceremony in a gigantic, spacious ballroom with numerous guests or on the powdery white sand beach of Shatti Al Qurum, the destination wedding locations are capable of suiting every taste and budget.