Ahead Of Durga Puja Celebrations; Forcible Collection of ‘Chanda’ Might Occur As Financial Burden : Tripura CM

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 14, 2022: Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday suggested the neighbourhood clubs in and around Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) to fix the budget for the ensuing Durga Puja festival in discussion with the local people keeping in mind that the puja subscription should not be a financial burden on anyone.

In Tripura, there has been a long practice of imposing financial burden on the residents of AMC area and complaints being raised from time to time in various neighbourhoods in Agartala city against a section of clubs’ authorities for charging hefty amounts of subscriptions ahead of Durga Puja festival.

In view of this and other issues relating to the ensuing Durga Puja festival in the capital city of Tripura, Agartala Municipal Corporation organized an interaction programme ahead of grand celebration at the premises of Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in Agartala city on Wednesday afternoon.

In the interaction session, Chief Minister was accompanied by the Information and Cultural Affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury, AMC Mayor Dipak Majumder, Deputy Mayor Manika Das Datta, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, DGP Amitabh Ranjan, Power department Secretary Brijesh Panday, DIG (Law and Order) GK Rao, West Tripura district DM Debapriya Bardhan, Agartala Club Forum secretary Pranab Sarkar, West Tripura district SP Sankar Debnath and others. Officials of various line departments, members of various clubs, markets and puja committees’ representatives were present in this programme.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that Durga Puja is a festival of goodwill. It creates a sense of brotherhood and solidarity among people. This festival should not be tarnished in the name of forceful subscriptions unnecessarily. Law will take its own course if there is a complaint against a club or puja committee regarding subscriptions.

The Chief Minister said that the government has been trying to build a self-reliant Tripura from the very beginning. But in the case of big-budget pujas, artists from outside the state are given opportunities for idols, marquees, lighting etc. In this case, if the artists and workers of the state can work, the money of the state will remain in the state. He requested the puja organizers to take decisions with a positive attitude in this regard.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister also asked the puja organizers present to discuss in their respective clubs about the issues that were discussed in the interactive session and the decisions that were taken. He also said that in the past there was chaos around Durga Puja. However, due to proper maintenance of law and order during the present government, it has been possible to get out of that situation. The chief minister called for a complete ban on intoxicants in this year’s puja. The Chief Minister requested all clubs to work together for permitted electricity usage during puja, keeping enough volunteers, and healthy competition between clubs.

Speaking at the programme, ICA minister Chowdhury called upon all the club authorities present to participate in the ‘Mayer Gomon’ program organized for the first time officially on the occasion of ‘Vijaya Dashami’. He said that initially this program will be held on October 7. On this occasion, from Post Office Chowmuhani to Paradise Chowmuhani, through the Melarmath to Dashamighat, a colourful immersion carnival will be held with the Durga idols of various clubs.