Arunachal Pradesh : Kimin ICDS Project To Establish Temporary Infrastructures For Anganwadi Centres 

NET Web Desk

The Kimin Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) project intends to establish temporary infrastructures, such as – classrooms and washrooms on a self-help basis for the Anganwadi Centres (AWCs).

This decision was undertaken during a meeting of the Kimin ICDS project at Durpa anganwadi centre. A part of the ‘5th Poshan Maah Abhiyaan’ celebrations, this meeting was attended by the PR leaders, Gaon Buras, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), representatives of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Anganwadi workers of Chiputa I, II and III, Charbsi, Mani I and II.

According to the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Kimin – Yacho Taba, this programme seeks to improve nutritional intake for children, adolescents, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers through early interventions and extensive dissemination of significant messages on healthy nutritional behaviours to the targeted beneficiaries.

In order to ensure the programme’s success and raising massive awareness on the subject, the CDPO sought the cooperation from all stakeholders.

During the meeting, a resolution was adopted to strengthen the operation of the ‘Early Childhood Education and Care (ECCE)’ curriculum along the anganwadi centres. While, the anganwadi workers were directed to be proactive and submit the child progress reports on time.