Arunachal Pradesh : Residents Urge Administration To Rename ‘Yembung’ As ‘Kebang’ In Official Records

NET Web Desk

Residents of Kebang in Siang district have called-upon the district administration to rename ‘Yembung’ as ‘Kebang’ in all official documents.

In a joint letter written to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) on Tuesday, panchayat leaders and Gaon Burahs (GBs) of Kebang noted that Kebang has been inappropriately spelled as ‘Yembung’ in all official records and signboards of government establishments located along Kebang village.

“Yembung is the name of a major river which is flowing through Kebang village. Thus, it is also worth mentioning here that the departments like PHC Yembung, Micro Hydel Yembung, PWD, PHED etc are all mistakenly written as Yembung instead of writing Kebang,” – the letter further reads.

Referring Kebang as one of the prominent, well-known and a historical village since the British era, the residents mentioned that “manipulation and degrading its historical importance creates a strong resentment among villagers both sentimentally and emotionally.”