BJP National President – JP Nadda To Visit Nagaland On September 15; Hold Public Rally In Wokha 

NET Web Desk

The National President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – J. P. Nadda will pay a two-days official visit to Nagaland from September 15; and address a public rally at Wokha.

According to the Nagaland BJP Media Cell release, Nadda will land at the Dimapur Airport on Thursday; and leave straight for Wokha through helicopter, where he will address a public rally at GMS ground, Old Riphyim at 12 PM.

Following the rally, the BJP President would return to Kohima the same day; and address the Nagaland BJP leaders at Capital Cultural Centre in Kohima. He is likely to hold another meeting with BJP state legislators and the Rajya Sabha MP in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio will also hold a meeting with Nadda, which will be followed by a dinner hosted by Rio at his official residence.

“He will spend the night at Kohima and the next day, on September 16, Nadda will arrive in Dimapur and hold meetings with BJP Core Committee members and others; before departing for New Delhi,” the release further reads.