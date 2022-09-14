Independent Legislator – Akhil Gogoi Suspended From Assam Assembly; For Disrupting Proceedings 

NET Web Desk

The Independent legislator – Akhil Gogoi on Wednesday was suspended for the duration of the Question Hour by Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary for “disrupting proceedings”. He was taken out of the House by two marshals.

The Sivasagar legislator attempted to ask a supplementary query, pertaining to the Education Department, which the Speaker disallowed.

However, the legislator claimed that his voice was being stifled, to which Daimary took umbrage and ordered his suspension for the rest of the Question Hour.

“The rules of ‘andolan’ (protest) cannot be allowed inside the House. It has its own set of rules,” informed the Speaker.