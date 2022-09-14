Meghalaya Government Intends To Establish 1k ‘Pondage Multipurpose Reservoirs’ In Partnership With ADB 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya is the treasure trove of economic resources with rich cultural legacy and ethnic heritage, opening up enormous opportunities for the tourism sector and draw attention of the travellers.

In order to boost the sector, the Meghalaya Government intends to build nearly 1000 ‘Pondage Multipurpose Reservoirs’ across the state; in partnership with the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma took to social media platforms; to mention about the ‘Pondage Multipurpose Reservoir’ created by the Soil & Water Conservation Department at Mawrah village in East Khasi Hills District. Established at a cost of Rs 1.5 Crores, this breathtaking reservoir spans across 6.5 hectares of the land.

This effort aims to deliver a significant boost to tourism and other water-based livelihoods along this splendid hamlet.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM wrote “At just a cost of ₹1.5 Cr, the Soil & Water Conservation Department created this lovely 6.5 hectares Pondage Multipurpose Reservoir at Mawrah village, East Khasi Hills District. 1000 such reservoirs are being planned across the State in partnership with @ADB_HQ”

“This will give a big boost to tourism and other water-based livelihoods in this beautiful village.” – he further added.