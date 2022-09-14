Meghalaya Government Moves Centre; Urges Continuation Of ‘Border Area Development Programme (BADP)’

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya government has requested the centre to continue with the ‘Border Area Development Programme (BADP)’ benefitting the border residents; and that funds be sanctioned for the projects submitted during 2021-22.

Responding to a zero hour notice of Mawsynram legislator – Himalaya M Shangpliang in the assembly on Tuesday; the Minister-in-charge of Border Area Development – Lahkmen Rymbui asserted that no new works will be approved under BADP and annual action plan for 2022-23 should not be sent to the ministry.

The state government’s request made on August 2 was in response to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) letter dated April 6, 2022; instructing that BADP may be continued till September 30, 2022. This letter appealed the state administration to prioritize sanction works, and continue with ongoing projects and implement the pending projects.

The minister further noted that no funds were granted during 2020-21, despite the Centre had approved 139 projects worth of Rs 15.66 crores. The ministry was also contacted about the matter, but they cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the cause for the delay.

He added that during 2019-20, an amount of Rs 5066.883 lakh was sanctioned and 100 per cent utilization certificate was submitted to the ministry during December, 2021.

Additionally, 14 projects worth of Rs 375.9795 lakh, which were approved by the ministry during 2019-20, were sanctioned from the state fund during 2021-22. This amount has been fully utilized for the intended purpose.