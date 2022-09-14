Mizoram Adjudged As ‘Best Performing NE State’ For Dedicated Efforts In Strengthening Agricultural Sector

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Government have been conferred with the ‘Best performing State in Agriculture’ award among the northeastern states; during an event organized by the Outlook Agri Tech Summit and Swaraj Awards at A.P Shinde Symposium Hall, ICAR, New Delhi.

The award has been presented by the Union Agriculture Minister – Narendra Singh Tomar; which was received by the state Agriculture Minister – C. Lalrinsanga.

After receiving the award, Lalrinsanga asserted that Mizoram plays a crucial role of a cultural Ambassador as it shares two international borders.

He also expressed his wish that the central ministry would create more schemes as the Northeastern States have a huge potential in Organic and Natural farming.

The Minister also highlighted the potential of Northeastern States in filling the shortfall in pulses production of the country.

Furthermore, C. Lalrinsanga dedicated the award to the farmers of Mizoram, stating that it is through their hardwork and perseverance as well as the dedicated coordinated effort of the Agriculture department; that the State of Mizoram is recognized in this field.

Its worth noting that Mizoram bagged the first position in Agriculture and Allied Sector in Hill States Category in the 2021 Good Governance Index.