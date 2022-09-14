Mizoram : Union Minister – Sadhvi Jyoti Interacts With Officials, Beneficiaries; Highlights Effective Measures For Skill Development 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Rural Development, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution – Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti today interacted with officials and beneficiaries of Mamit District at the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Conference Hall.

Speaking at the meeting, the Union Minister highlighted the importance given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government towards the development of northeastern states in achieving a self reliant nation.

She called-on the government officials and the public to constantly thrive for development and initiate measures to enhance the skills development.

The Union Minister also visited an exhibition organized by the Self Help Groups (SHGs) of 3 Rural Development Blocks of Mamit District; and expressed hope to sell these products of the SHGs through online e-retail stores, like – Flipkart and Amazon.