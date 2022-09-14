Nagaland : Wokha Hosts Awareness Programme For Cultivators On Utilization Of ICT Technologies 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

A one-day awareness programme for cultivators on the utilization of ICT Technologies for effective Farming & Marketing was conducted at Wokha on Tuesday at the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Conference hall in Wokha.

An initiative undertaken as part of the “Capacity building in IECT including training in digital skill-sets and current Industry demanding technologies for various sections of society in the North-East States”; this programme was funded by the Union Ministry of Electronic & Information Technology and implemented by the National Institute of Electronic & Information Technology (LIELIT) in collaboration with Wokha District Administration, Wokha district Skill Committee & Nagaland Forest Management Project Wokha.

Resources persons for the programme were Jt. Director NIELIT, Kohima Nagaland, A. Morimenba Amer and Assistant Engineer NIELIT Kohima, Benti Wanth.

Assistant Engineer NIELIT Kohima, Benti Wanth, dwelling on the topic ICT (Information Communication Technology) & Digital payment, said ICT provides support to business clients by creating a network of agents that cannot cover the target territory and develops sales, he said in today’s world right digital marketing is the key to the success of any business if you need the most appropriate Digital marketing he added ICT is the best option for your business and encouraged the participants to utilize the various modes of transactions available like unstructured supplementary service Data (USSD), Aadhar Enabled Payment System (AEPS), UPI (Unified payments interface), E-wallet.

The Joint Director of NIELIT in Kohima – A. Morimenba Amer, emphasized on the Digital marketing and different beneficial schemes introduced by the Government of India for the farmers. He appealed the cultivators to keep themselves updated about the schemes and avail the benefits.

Stressing the importance of digital marketing, Amer said digital marketing is a means of advertising and selling products taking advantage of the technologies available like the internet, mobile devices, social media, and other forms of digital.

He further encouraged them to put effort into using the technologies in uploading their products which he said will help them sell products online and in doing so it will save time at the same time earn money.

Sharing on the benefits of digital marketing; Amer added that the programme carries a lower cost and more control over our choice of audience. It allows the audiences to gather customer data in a way that offline marketing cannot; and lets the customer take action immediately after viewing the ad or contents.

“When you post your ad online people see it no matter what they are, these makes it easy to grow your business market reach its target,” – he added.