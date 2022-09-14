Opposition Continues Protest Against Time-Reduction For Supplementary Queries In Assam Assembly 

NET Web Desk

The opposition Congress on Wednesday staged a walk-out in the Assam assembly for the second consecutive day; over time-reduction for supplementary queries during Question Hour.

Other opposition members also joined them and alleged that time has been reduced by the BJP-led administration; to speak about challenges faced by the general public.

The state government accepted that the time limit for additional queries can be reconsidered; as the house witnessed boisterous situations regarding the subject.

The latest standoff between the two parties is the outcome of a decision made during the assembly’s Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting on Monday to allow five minutes for follow-up questions on each query during the Question Hour.

Previously, the number of supplementary questions was confined to allowing two MLAs besides the main questioner, but no time limit was fixed.

When Speaker Biswajit Daimary disallowed supplementary queries during the Question Hour, citing the five-minute rule, Congress MLAs briefly walked out of the House in protest.

“We are not being allowed to speak. If this is the case, we can just sit at home and watch the proceedings online,” – informed the Congress legislator – Kamalakshya Dey Purkayastha.

“Our party raised a number of significant issues that are entirely legal under House rules. However, we are not given the chance,” stated the AIUDF legislator – Ashraful Hussain.

“The decision was taken at the BAC meeting. If needed, the next meeting can discuss it once again,” noted the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs – Pijush Hazarika.