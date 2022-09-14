Outcome Of CCoNPI’s Meeting With Union Home Ministry Seems To Be ‘Nil’ : NPCC President 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The President of Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) – K. Therie asserted that “the outcome of the CCoNPI’s meeting with Union Home Ministry (UHM) appears to be almost nil.”

According to a press release issued by NPCC, “the negotiations have been between the GOI and NNWs. It is the responsibility of GOI to sit with NSCN (IM) and work out the detailed arrangements as is agreed in the Framework Agreement. Signatories have signed on behalf GOI, the people of India and Nagas. They cannot be allowed to betray the people. We are only demanding that solution should be implemented. Both parties are afraid to withdraw from the Agreement but also do not want to implement. We demand solution should be implemented before election.”

“The GOI should not shift responsibilities. However, since the Core Committee has accepted the responsibility to convince the NSCN(IM) instead of pressuring GOI to carry out their responsibility, now it is the responsibility of the Core Committee. If the Core Committee fails, the entire blame will go to them,” – the statement further reads.

“NSCN (IM) should stand by the commitment of 31st Oct 2019 so that Nagas can march towards peace and progress in development activities, employment of unemployed youth and to make a better place for the children. We cannot continue to suffer without hope,” – added the statement.