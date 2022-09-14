Tripura : TMC Welcomes 450 Households; Led By TDF President – Pujan Biswas

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 14, 2022 : Trinamool Congress is found to be gaining strength in Tripura as the assembly election is inching closer as 450 families under the leadership of TDF (Tripura Democratic Front) president Pujan Biswas joined under the umbrella of TMC here in Agartala city on Wednesday.

In a press conference at the office premises of Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress here in Agartala city on Wednesday afternoon, TMC Tripura in-charge Rajib Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev welcomed 450 families led by TDF president Pujan Biswas.

Holding the flag of TMC, Biswas said “Everyone has to be united in ousting the BJP from Tripura. We have seen that BJP has done a lot of atrocities on Trinamool Congress leaders and workers during the elections in Bengal but even Trinamool Congress has fought back against BJP and returned to power.”

“In four and a half years, the BJP-IPFT coalition government could not do anything for public welfare. They are constantly making promises but not a single one has been implemented”, he alleged.

In this context, TMC in-charge of Tripura, Rajib Banerjee said, “Today I am very happy to announce that TDF president Pujan Biswas is joining the Trinamool Congress with his entire party.”

The All India Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev said, “Our fight is political, it is a fight against the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party. Nothing has worked in the state of Tripura in four-and-a-half years but the Trinamool Congress has come to the fore and stood by the people.”