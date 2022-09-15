Assam : LGBI Airport Gets ISO Certification 

NET Web Desk

The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati has received the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification on various parameters, including its quality management system.

According to a press release, the LGBI Airport has been adjudged with the certification, following an extensive assessment of the quality management system, operational management and development of the facility.

“We are proud to achieve the esteemed ISO IMS certification. It reflects that the team has ensured for the quality management system, environmental management system, occupational health and safety management are reliable,” informed the Chief Airport Officer – Utpal Baruah.

“Receiving these certifications affirm that the LGBI Airport’s ongoing commitment to implement industrial best practices will manage the quality, environment and enhance occupational health & safety,” – he added.