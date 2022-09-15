BJP Failed To Fulfill Promises; Leading Nagaland To Suppress Under “Lies & Huge Debt” : NPCC   

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President – JP Nadda’s visit to the northeastern state; during a time when “people are loaded with lies, huge debt, deficit and unfulfilled promises” is very unfortunate.

Referring the visit as “unfortunate”, the opposition party noted that “BJP President, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda’s visit to Nagaland at this juncture is significant. It would have been good for him to come after implementing their promises.”

According to a press statement issued by the NPCC Chief – K Therie, “BJP committed in 2015 to give solution within 18 months, announced ‘Naga Problem has been resolved’ on 3rd August 2015, ‘Election for Solution’ in 2018, talks have concluded with all on board on 31st Oct 2019 and ‘talks are over’ in February 2021 by the Hon’ble Governor’s in his address to the 13th State Legislative Assembly. However, there is nothing on the ground.”

“It is also saddening that the Hon’ble Chief Minister and Nagaland BJP are conducting an unforgiveable crime against the demography of Nagaland and weakening Christians by promoting and celebrating Hindutva in Nagaland. NBCC would be celebrating 150 years of Christianity on 2nd November 2022 at Impur with ABAM. Over 95% of the rural population is Christian. It is painful to recall the persecution of Christians carried out by the BJP and its elements. Hate speeches openly directed against Christians, forced reconversion, desecration of over 395 Churches and defacing statues of Jesus, shaming sisters, torturing pastors and missionaries and also strangling the economy of Christians continues. Anti-conversion Bills directly pointing at Christians and Muslims and misusing the Act to torture the innocent minorities also continue. Despite of all these ill treatments, many people are running after BJP believing BJP will pump huge money in the election and also remain in power in the center for years to come. This is why we are called weak Christians by Christians around the World,” – the statement further reads.

“Nagaland needs a secular state govt. Choice of faith is a freedom of the individual. The tragedy is that in democracy, the voter is given one chance to vote in five years’ time. Every citizen is witness to the performance of the BJP Government at the center and its alliance Govt. in the state. Nagaland should not miss the bus. Vote to bring in a God-fearing secular government,” – added the statement.