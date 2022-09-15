India Should Play Crucial Role To Bring Peace In War-Torn Myanmar : Mizoram CM To PM Modi 

NET Web Desk

The Mizoram Chief Minister – Zoramthanga reiterated that India should play a vital role in bringing back peace across the trouble-torn Myanmar.

The chief minister on Wednesday called-on the Prime Minister in New Delhi; and discussed about wide range of issues, including the Myanmar political crisis. During the interaction, Zoramthanga apprised Modi that India must play a crucial role in restoring peace in the war-torn nation.

Responding to the statement, PM Modi asserted that the Centre would make efforts to bring back peace in the neighbouring country.

Over 30,000 Myanmarese have taken refuge in Mizoram since the Myanmar Army seized power by ousting the democratically-elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.

The CM further appealed Modi to initiate measures for shifting the Assam Rifles base from Aizawl to a designated camp at Zokhawsang, around 15 kms away from the state capital.

He also requested Modi to appoint a Mizo IAS officer as the state’s chief secretary, besides providing housing assistance to former insurgents of the Mizo National Front and waiving off loans amounting to Rs 18 crore extended to several beneficiaries under the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO).

Meanwhile, an official statement stated that Vice-Chairman of Mizoram State Planning Board – H Rammawi, during a meeting with the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) – Smita Pant in New Delhi on Tuesday, said that the Mizoram government won’t send back the Myanmarese refugees to their country till the Myanmar government gives an assurance of making arrangements for their security and rehabilitation.

A majority of the refugees are lodged at relief camps, while some have rented houses and some live with their relatives in Mizoram.

The refugees are being provided with food, clothing and other relief materials by the state government, NGOs, churches and village authorities.