Meghalaya : Former CM – Mukul Sangma Demands Rehabilitation Package For Surrendered Militants 

NET Web Desk

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) and former Chief Minister of Meghalaya – Mukul Sangma on Wednesday demanded release of the rehabilitation package for the surrendered cadres of Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) and other outfits.

Taking part in the short duration discussion, Sangma stated that “I was made to understand that quite a number of these surrendered cadres who agreed to come and be part of this programme had not received the kind of support that was expected,” Sangma said, adding, “I would like the government to look, review and ensure that whatever is required to be completed in regards to completion of this whole package to the members of the different outfits must be completed.”

He noted that the state administration had initiated a programme; in addition to the rehabilitation package that was offered under terms of the tripartite agreement between the centre, state government and the Achik National Volunteer Council (ANVC).

Expressing concern over the delay in filling-up the vacant posts in the police force, Sangma stated that the department is affected by manpower crisis.

“This is due to the government delaying the recruitment process, which results in both a lack of trust and a deprivation of the job applicants. I would like to voice my displeasure with the government’s behaviour that caused the delay,” he said.