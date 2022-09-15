Mizoram Logs 52 New COVID-19 Cases

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 52 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 10.52%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 290. While, a total of 2,37,934 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 722 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 492 samples were tested on September 14, 2022, out of which 31 samples belonged to males, while 21 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,36,922. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 52 positive cases.