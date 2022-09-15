Mizoram Strives To Uplift Agricultural Sector; Calls-On Central Assistance For Upgradation Of Agricultural Infrastructures 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Agriculture Minister of Mizoram – C. Lalrinsanga today called-on the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister – Kishan Reddy at his office chamber; to apprise about the requisite infrastructures required to uplift the state’s agricultural sector.

In order to achieve more facilities along the sector, the state requires additional infrastructure alongside the current schemes provided by the Central Ministry.

Besides, Lalrinsanga also called-on the Director General of National Productive Council at NPC Committee Room – Sundeep Kumar Nayak, IAS; where they discussed on schemes to further uplift Agriculture, Irrigation and Cooperative sectors across the northeastern state.

The National Productive Council also retorted with their readiness to work with Mizoram in Agri Business and Business Process re-engineering.