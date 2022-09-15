Mizoram : Union Minister – Sadhvi Jyoti Expresses Concern Over Delayed Implementation Of Central Schemes

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Rural Development, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution – Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti highlighted benefits attained through the roads and railway connectivity, developed along the northeastern state of Mizoram.

Addressing a press conference, the Minister appreciated the beauty of Mizoram and stated that PM Narendra Modi-led government’s commitment towards the development of northeastern states can be witnessed throughout the states.

“Proper communication across the nation can be only achieved through development of roads, water electricity and communication,” she stated.

The Minister further noted that even during the COVID-19 pandemic, over 80 crores of citizens belonging to the economically weaker sections of the society were provided with free rations; and therefore praised the officials of her Ministry for their utmost dedication to provide free rations to all these citizens.

She also highlighted the achievement of PM Modi’s government in rolling out free Covid vaccines to the citizens; and stated that this was also possible through cordial cooperation between States and Central government as well as cooperation between the people and the Government.

The Minister mentioned that a sum of Rs. 258 crores has been sanctioned for providing employment under MGNREGA for the State of Mizoram, under which various developmental works are taken up in the rural areas. Jyoti stated that before 2014, there were only 2600 clusters of Self Help Group across the state; but after 2014, the clusters have increased to over 7872 across Mizoram.

She also asserted that before 2014 only a small amount of Rs. 3.80 crores was sanctioned for these SHGs; while the BJP government has rolled out Rs. 41.70 crores for financing the Self Help Groups in the State.

The union minister exerted her disappointment over the work of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the state. She stated that 15674 houses have been sanctioned with construction works to be completed by 2023, but is a dismayed to learn that only 5800 houses have been completed, which means that only 40% of the construction work has been completed.

She called-on the government to swiftly complete the sanctioned construction of houses, so that additional houses can be sanctioned.

The Minister stated that through PMGSY, an amount of Rs. 2840 crores have been sanctioned to construct 4442 kms of road in Mizoram.

She added that as Mizoram is an important state that has two international borders, the development of connectivity is of utmost priority, and assured that she will also write to the Hon’ble Union Home Minister on the issue.