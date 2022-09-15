Naga-Political Issue : Long-Standing Dispute Can Be Resolved Through Genuine Understanding & Respect : Forum For Naga Reconciliation 

NET Web Desk

In an effort to resolve the long-standing Naga-Political Issue; the representatives of Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR), Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) & NSCN/GPRN attended a meeting on Wednesday, for pursuing genuine understanding among the Nagas and incrementally progressing forward on the matter.

According to a joint statement issued by the facilitator – FNR, Collective Leadership of NSCN/GPRN – Gen (Retired) V.S. Atem & Coordinator of the NNPG Working Committee – Alezo Venuh; “THE COVENANT OF RECONCILIATION (COR) of June 13, 2009—signed by the late Isak Chishi Swu, late SS Khaplang , and Brig (Retired) S. Singnya—will be honored in letter and in spirit. Hence, we renew to work together in the spirit of love, and desist from all forms of armed violence and refrain from indulging in violence of words through print and social media among Naga Political Groups and the general public. From this time forth, in order to chart a path forward, we remain committed to “peace and respect and to resolve outstanding issues among us (COR).”

“WE ARE AWARE OF OUR DIFFERENCES and hence will guard ourselves against rifts that further divide us. We are committed to finding ways to transcend our differences through cooperation, to be worked out in future meetings, on the basis of the COR. In this regard, we understand that cooperation which is socially and politically imaginative and prudently concrete is nation building begun,” – the statement further reads.

“WE URGENTLY APPEAL TO ALL INDIVIDUALS AND ORGANIZATIONS to refrain from all forms Of rhetoric, assumptions and agendas that are divisive. Such a culture must end In this regard, churches, educational institutions, civil society organizations and conscientious individuals must take the charge to lead with faithful discernment. We are committed to a dialogue in order to move forward, live in peace and overcome the cynicism, anxiety, and disagreements that have caused us to see each other as foes and strangers, rather than members of the same family. We solemnly affirm the offer of togetherness from God in Christ. This is the Naga belonging renewed God and with each other,” – added the statement.