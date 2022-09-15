Nagaland : Massive Stash Of Narcotics Confiscated From Guwahati-Bound Vehicle; 2 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the Nagaland Police personnel intercepted one Guwahati-bound vehicle near a bridge in between Khuzama and Viswema Village on Wednesday; and confiscated a massive stash of contraband substances, neatly concealed inside the vehicle.

According to an official press release, the Nagaland police personnel conducted a surprise inspection and intercepted the XUV 500 (Black Color) vehicle bearing Registration No : AS0I-DJ-8364. This vehicle was arriving from lmphal in Manipur.

During thorough check, the security forces recovered 15 Packets, containing approximately 1,50,000 Tablets of suspected YABA (WY).

Accordingly the driver of the vehicle along with another occupant namely – MD. Satman Khan (32) hailing from Bishnupur District in Manipur; and Abdur Rajak (38) hailing from Manipur’s lmphal, were apprehended and the illegal contraband along with the vehicle have been seized.

Meanwhile, a case, vide Narcotic Cell Police Station Case No.12/2022. U/S 22(c)/60 NDPS Act, has been registered for further investigation.