Nagaland : NSF Welcomes ‘September Joint Accordant’ – Historic Agreement Facilitated By FNR

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) – representing the voices of the Naga youth and students’ community have heartily welcomed the ‘September Joint Accordant’, a historic agreement facilitated by the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR).

According to a press statement, the federation is “jubilant at the news of the September Joint Accordant signed by the leaders of NSCN (IM) and NNPGs on the 14th September 2022 in the interest of pursuing understanding among Nagas and incrementally progressing forward.”

The Federation has appreciated the “wisdom of our nationalists’ leaders for responding to the call of the Naga people to come together, through the healing of the spirits, and collectively assert the legitimate rights of our people. This accord is a reaffirmation that our future is in good hands.”

“The Federation expresses our deepest gratitude to the FNR for bringing about this historic accord by actively liaising with the different Naga Political groups. Their ceaseless efforts to ensure that the spirit of true brotherhood and oneness prevails amongst the different groups will be remembered and treasured by every single soul who will eventually inherit the solution. It is hopeful that the accord inked with ‘the spirit of love’ will achieve its goal of ‘peace and respect and resolve outstanding issues’ between the groups sooner than later. This will only be possible through the sincere and concerted efforts of the parties to the accord and the active support of all the stakeholders,” – the statement further reads.

“Further, the Federation assures the Naga people that we shall exercise prudence in our thoughts, speech and actions as we collectively strive to mitigate and defeat all divisive elements that threaten to disrupt the process of our nation building,” – added the statement.