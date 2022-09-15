Peace Pact Inked With 8 ‘Adivasi’ Militant Outfits Of Assam 

NET Web Desk

The Central Government today inked a tripartite agreement with eight tribal militant outfits of Assam; in order to bring a lasting peace across some regions of the state.

The tripartite agreement among the central and state governments and the eight groups, including All Adivasi National Liberation Army, Adivasi Cobra Militant of Assam, Birsa Commando Force, Santhal Tiger Force, and Adivasi People’s Army; was signed in presence of the Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote “A historic moment for Assam as 5 Adivasi militant outfits & 3 splinter groups signed a peace pact with GoI & GoA. This is another milestone our state has achieved due to caring guidance of Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji & special initiatives of Adarniya HM Shri @AmitShah ji.”

“The 5 Adivasi outfits are: Birsa Commando Force (BCF), Adivasi People’s Army (APA), All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA), Adivasi Cobra Military of Assam (ACMA) and Santhal Tiger Force (STF). The 3 splinter groups are of BCF, AANLA and ACMA. Cadres of these outfits have been residing along designated camps since 2016; when nearly 1,182 cadres laid-down arms & joined mainstream. I’m sure today’s historic pact that promises adequate rehabilitation of the once misguided youth will usher in a new era of peace in Assam.” – he further added.

Except the hardline faction of the proscribed outfit – United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), led by Paresh Baruah; and the Kamatapur Liberation Organization, all other active rebel groups based across the state have entered into peace agreements with the government.

In January, all cadres belonging to the Tiwa Liberation Army and the United Gorkha People’s Organisations surrendered with arms and ammunition. Meanwhile, the Kuki Tribal Union militants laid down their arms on August.

Besides, nearly 4,100 cadres belonging to all factions of the Bodo militant group – National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) had surrendered their arms before the authorities on December 2020.