Sikkim : Diagnostic Laboratory For ‘Zoonosis Diseases’ Unveiled In Gyalshing

In an effort to obtain requisite details about the zoonosis diseases and prevent its outbreak; a Diagnostic Laboratory for Zoonosis Diseases has been inaugurated in the Gyalshing Veterinary Hospital under the aegis of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS) Department.

Funded by the District Administration; while the lab equipment, furnishing etc. has been carried-out by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Scheme.

During the event, the President of Gyalshing Nagar Panchayat (GNP) – Devendra Sharma applauded the efforts of all concerned stakeholders.

Referring the move as a “historic step” for keeping a check and balance approach towards both Animal and Human Health and instanced upon COVID-19; Sharma further floored his expectation of similar assistance in the future.

Meanwhile, the State Project Officer of SECURE Himalaya – Rajarshi Chakraborty highlighted the aspects of “One Health” and deliberated on its core motives.

He assured all possible assistance required from his team and sensitized on the upgradation plans of the laboratory to further strengthened the facility.

The Deputy Director applauded the Team of GOI Secure Himalaya Project and commended their approaches on farsighted efforts to contain the zoonosis at bay and termed the provided facility a milestone structure for future such outbreaks.

Meanwhile, the meeting focused on the importance of establishing such labs across the district for the mitigation of the spreading of diseases and its containment.