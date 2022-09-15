Sikkim : Local Authorities Initiate Field Inspection; Review Measures To Resolve Water-Logging Issue For Eliminating Dengue Infections 

NET Web Desk

Escalation of dengue infections registered along the Rangpo town of Sikkim stood as a major cause of concern for the councilors and local authorities. In an attempt to prevent further spread of this outbreak, the local authorities today initiated a field inspection along different wards of the town.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Rangpo – Sujata Subba along with MEO Rangpo – Suren Tamang, Rangpo Nagar Panchayat team and health department officials conducted a joint inspection along the town.

This effort aimed to find a solution for water logging issue and source reduction for Dengue at Rangpo; and overcoming the upsurge in concerned mosquito-borne viral infection.

Meanwhile, the Rangpo Nagar Panchayat and Rangpo PHC have been emphasizing on the significance of sanitation and generating awareness among the residents, as the dengue cases are continually rising in the belt. As per reports, fogging shall be carried-out from September 15.