Tripura Government Mulls To Establish “Organic Certification Agency” To Promote Organic Cultivation : ICA Minister

NET Web Desk

The Tripura Government is all set to establish an organic certification agency to promote organic farming across the Northeastern state; as informed by the Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) minister – Sushanta Chowdhury.

Addressing the mediapersons, Chowdhury noted that the proposed agency will be accountable for all technological interventions related to organic cultivation and will provide guidance to cultivators to switch over to a new method of farming.

Meanwhile, an area of about 2,000 hectares will be enhanced to 21,000 hectares within the upcoming days; in order to promote organic cultivation.

Chowdhury said further mentioned that the state administration has been working tirelessly to materialize the dream of PM Narendra Modi for transforming the Northeast into a hub of organic agricultural products.

“Sikkim has already been declared as the country’s first fully organic state. In Tripura, the area under organic farming has increased substantially. The state is on the move to increase the area under organic farming as much as possible,” he said.

Asserting that organic farming will be a game changer for the welfare of farmers, Chowdhury said fresh vegetables and fruits which are produced in the ecological system of cultivation will fetch a good price for the growers.

“The state will promote organic farming to double the income of the farmers. In the traditional Jhum or shifting cultivation which is widely practiced in the hilly areas of the state, farmers did not get proper marketing linkage due to a lack of certification,” – he added.

Once the agency is set up, the indigenous tribes will not find it difficult to receive notification on organic farming, said an official of the Horticulture Department.

Chowdhury further reiterated that the state Cabinet also cleared another proposal to increase the Durga Puja holidays from four days to nine days. Earlier, four days of Durga Puja were declared as holidays, and Laxmi Puja was a restricted holiday.

“Now, an additional five days have been added to the Puja holidays. This year, the Puja holidays will begin from October 2,” the minister said.