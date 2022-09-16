Centre Decides To Ease Registration Of Arunachal-Based Cultivators Under PM-KISAN Scheme 

NET Web Desk

The Union Agriculture Minister – Narendra Singh Tomar has assured the Agriculture Minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Tage Taki that “required amendments will be paved to enable registration of the state-based farmers under the PM-Kisan scheme.”

Taki notified the union minister that fewer state farmers were registered under the PM-Kisan programme than the number envisioned by the federal government.

This have been occurring, since the cultivators do not have the necessary land documents, such as – patta, khasra, etc, as the land reform system in respect of the state is different.

Meanwhile, Taki also sought the union minister’s intervention in “easing the guidelines under the digitization of agriculture of the AGRISTACK programme for the state’s farmers,” to which the union minister agreed.

Tomar assured that the Centre will provide all necessary assistance, in terms of technology, finance and logistics, to augment Arunachal’s agriculture sector.

Additionally, Taki also called-upon the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture – Kailash Chaudhary; and discussed various issues and concerns pertaining to the agriculture sector of Arunachal Pradesh.