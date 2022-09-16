CPI-M Demands “Impartial Inquiry” Into UP-Registered Bikes Plying In Tripura 

NET Web Desk

The State Secretary of CPI-M – Jitendra Chowdhury has wrote to the Tripura Chief Secretary – JK Sinha and the Election Commission of India (ECI), demanding an “impartial inquiry” to ascertain the ownership of UP-registered motorcycles plying in Agartala.

Chowdhury demanded an explanation into the procurement of these motorbikes, bearing registration numbers of Uttar Pradesh (UP) in Tripura; and parked within the premises of the government-run Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel located near the civil secretariat, for the last one week.

“The government has not yet divulged in whose name the bikes are registered in UP, and why the owners allowed those to be transported to Tripura, by whom those bikes were transported here and by what kind of agreement those were procured and shifted here i.e. by sale deed, donation or on rental basis,” the letter further reads.

Chowdhury further alleged that prior to the assembly polls in 2018, in the name of electioneering, the BJP “distributed cash and valuables” among their workers, who were also given hundreds of bikes and cars even after the party’s electoral victory.

“Those bikes were ruthlessly misused for repression of the opposition supporters and (for) subverting the democratic rights of the common people,” he said.

He further added that citizens have observed “terrible attacks” perpetrated by the bike-borne ‘gangsters’ of the ruling BJP, who initiated “ransacking, looting, destroying and arson” of numerous houses owned by the supporters of opposition parties.

“Some of the offices were attacked several times. All the elections held under the BJP regime have been reduced to complete mockery as votes were looted by using the bike-borne terror-mongers in the state,” added Chowdhury.