Grievances Faced By Media Fraternities; Needs To Be Addressed : Manipur Minister – Govindas Konthoujam 

NET Web Desk

The Minister for Public Works, Youth Affairs & Sports Department of Manipur – Govindas Konthoujam today noted that grievances faced by mediapersons needs to be addressed immediately; and resolve those challenges.

Addressing the ’48th Foundation Day’ celebrations of All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) at Manipur Press Club in Imphal; Govindas asserted that “mediapersons work during difficult times, as they have to meet people who support the state, and also called-upon the people who are against the state administration. Therefore, it is wrong to harass mediapersons for handling a complex situation.”

“The media is the fourth estate of democracy. We should pay our respect to the journalists and support them. In order to help journalists hailing from interior locations, two guest rooms will also be built at Press Club,” – he added.

The Minister of Health, Information & Public Relations (IPR) – Sapam Ranjan lauded the role of journalists for their 24-hour responsibility and one needs that huge labour. He expressed that the welfare of journalists needs serious concern just like the health professionals.

He also mentioned that the scheme of providing compensation to journalists and other grievances will be addressed. Besides, the government will also work into the matter of staff shortage at the Information Department and other pending issues; thereby discussing the matter of journalists’ pension scheme with the officials.