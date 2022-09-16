Meghalaya CM Advocates For Locally-Made Products 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma has advocated for the significance of locally-made products; thereby playing a crucial role in strengthening the nation’s economy and promoting the state’s rich legacy.

Sangma grabbed the attention of the House through the ryndia shirt; and mentioned that “I’m delighted to inform you that the shirt I’m wearing right now is made of ryndia and was developed and sewed by local designers. It was woven by local weavers, whereas the colour is a natural dye. It was produced in Meghalaya – a kind of merchandise that we support.”

The chief minister, who wore a light green shirt, continued by expressing his pride in wearing locally-produced clothes; and informed that the ryndia was woven by a women’s Self-Help Group (SHG).