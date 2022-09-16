Meghalaya Hopes To Be Connected Via Railway Network : CM Sangma 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma today informed the Assembly that the state administration hopes to have railway network across the state; once the masses approve the matter.

Addressing the assembly during Question Hour; Sangma stated that “there is opposition towards the railways from the people and so the government has not been able to proceed forward to have a railway network in the state.”

However, the state administration is actively interacting with the central government and attempting to explain the reason why masses are opposing the railway construction.

Sangma claimed that he called-on the Union Railways Minister – Ashwini Vaishnav on various occasions and apprised about the issue.

“I have told the centre that we won’t move forward until we’ve consulted about the matter with all the state’s stakeholders. We would like to move forward, but we won’t until we involve and include everyone,” he said.

In addition, he claimed that the Railways minister noted that the project would only be taken up in earnest, when the state government and residents of the state voluntarily give its approval.

Earlier, the Transport Minister – Dasakhiatbha Lamare asserted that no construction is currently taking place on the railway line connecting Byrnihat-Lailad-Shillong.

However, survey work and land acquisition have been completed for the Tetelia to Byrnihat stretch and the land owners for that stretch of land have been compensated.