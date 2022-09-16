Mizoram : Aizawl Gets First Private-Owned Refrigerated Mortuary 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) legislator from Aizawl North-I – Vanlalhlana today inaugurated the first private-owned refrigerated mortuary at Chaltlang locality cemetery.

He had sanctioned a fund worth of Rs. 2 lakhs from the MLA Fund to Chaltlang Branch Young Mizo Association; for procurement of the concerned equipment. Vanlalngaihsaka also donated the cost for construction of the building.

Speaking at the event, Vanlalhlana shared that “I am confident that a society owned refrigerated mortuary will serve a useful purpose to those who have to send the corpse of their loved ones to far flung places; or those who have to wait for family members to gather for the funeral.”