Nagaland CM Attempting To Subvert Free & Fair Elections; Alleges Rising People’s Party 

NET Web Desk

The Rising People’s Party (RPP) alleged that the 6-months service extension of Nagaland’s Director General of Police (DGP) – T. John Longkumer, who had retired on August 31, 2022 is “nothing but blatant abuse of state power, which is liable to attract court proceedings against the political leadership.”

According to a press statement, “the Rising People’s Party cannot allow the state to manipulate public office for personal ambitions and devious political agenda. The letter written by the Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio to the Home Minister of India – Amit Shah is crystal clear indication that the NDPP-BJP Coalition is retaining the services of the present DGP for political reasons.”

“The underlying meaning of the Chief Minister’s letter is very clear that he intends to manipulate the police force and the administrative machinery to undermine, coerce and threaten his political opponents in the next general election – an win by hook or by crook by subverting free and fair elections. Also as per the letter of the UPSC to the Chief Secretary, dated April 1, 2022, the UPSC had clearly refused to entertain T. John Longkumer, but the rule of law has been blatantly disregarded and the state government led by the CM has not heeded the directions/ruling of the Supreme Court. Therefore, let it be made clear to all the Naga people that the sole motive for the Chief Minister retaining the John Longkumer is to win the coming election for the NDPP-BJP Coalition at any cost,” – the statement further reads.

“The RPP will take up this issue with the Election Commission of India shortly. In the meantime, the Rising People’s Party along with few publicly spirited lawyers and individuals is one of the petitioners filing an appropriate petition before the Supreme Court of India with regard to violation of laid down guidelines on the appointment of DGPs in the state,” – added the statement.