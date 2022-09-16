NDPP Welcomes “September Joint Accordant” – Historic Agreement Inked Towards Greater Interest Of Nagas 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has welcomed and appreciated the “September Joint Accordant” signed between the NSCN/GPRN and the Working Group of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) on September 14, 2022, reaffirming their commitment to the “Covenant of Reconciliation” and finding ways to transcend their differences in the greater interest of the Naga cause.

According to a press release, “The NDPP is confident that such a public declaration will be truly followed in letter and in spirit. This also shows the sincerity, dedication, efforts and sacrifices that are being made by the negotiating parties in trying to bring about a final solution and settlement of the decades old Indo-Naga political issue.”

“The NDPP wishes all parties to the negotiations the very best. It is our ardent prayer that almighty God will continue to give all of them wisdom and understanding as they work to bringing lasting peace to the people and the land,” – the statement further reads.

“The NDPP further appeals to all stake holders to continue to uphold the negotiating parties in prayers and stand in solidarity that a final solution that is inclusive, honourable and acceptable to everyone comes about at the earliest,” – added the statement.