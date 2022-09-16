Sikkim : ‘Mass-Dengue Fogging Drive’ Initiated To Prevent Dengue Infections In Rangpo 

NET Web Desk

Escalation of dengue infections registered along the Rangpo town of Sikkim stood as a major cause of concern for the councilors and local authorities. In an attempt to prevent further spread of this outbreak, a ‘Mass Dengue Fogging Drive’ was initiated along the town.

An effort undertaken by the Health Department in coordination with Rangpo Nagar Panchayat, the move aims to solve the water logging issue at Rangpo and overcome the upsurge in concerned mosquito-borne viral infection.

Meanwhile, the Rangpo Nagar Panchayat has appealed the masses to keep the surroundings clean and remove stagnant water.

Its worthy to note that the authorities had constituted a task force to deal with the dengue infections. Besides, a separate task force was also constituted for Rangpo IBM area – considered as the dengue hotspot. A sanitation monitoring committee was also constituted for each wards, with locals as it’s key members.