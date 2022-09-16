Solar Micro-Grid Projects To Be Installed Along 50 Remote Villages Of Tripura 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 16, 2022 : Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA) with the financial support of the state government will set up solar micro grid projects in 50 more remote villages or hamlets and Rs 4.50 crore to be spent while the government is contemplating to electrify more 500 remote villages or hamlets through solar micro grids, said Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on Friday.

“TREDA is working to reach remote indigenous hill hamlets or habitations of Tripura where conventional electricity is not available or reachable for many years by setting up solar micro grid projects. Already 12 such villages or hamlets or habitations have been electrified at a cost of Rs 1.20 crore and inhabitants are progressing educationally and financially by using electrical appliances like lights, TV, mobiles, internet, handloom & handicraft works at night etc.”, said Dev Varma in a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Friday.

He said, “TREDA spent Rs 112 crore for installation of 4000 solar pumps in non-grid areas under PM-KUSUM project. So far, 1151 number of pumps has been installed and remaining work is progressing rapidly and the aspirational and ADC Blocks are prioritized. Moreover, 2600 pumps installed by Rural Development department, Agriculture department and TTAADC will be converted into solar pumps under this project. MNRE will bear 50% of the benchmark cost and the state government through NABARD-RIDF has arranged for the remaining 50%. It will not require any contribution from farmers. The installation of 750 number of pumps will start from October, 2022 with the total cost of Rs 55 crore.”

Highlighting another significant project, Deputy Chief Minister said “Grameen Bazaar Alok Jyoti Programme” is being implemented to improve the rural agricultural economy. Under this project, a total of 1291 rural and remote markets will be illuminated by installing 15000 Solar Street Lighting Systems. The total cost of the project is Rs 33 crore to be borne by state government and NABARD-RIDF. The advantage of installing solar street lights in rural markets is that rural people and farmers have started conducting business activities till night to sell their vegetables, fruits and other products and thus the rural economy is improving. So far, 5561 solar street lighting systems have been installed and 431 markets under Aspiration & ADC Blocks have been illuminated. The installation of remaining 9500 lights is progressing at a fast pace.”

“Apart from these, 22,500 Solar Street Lighting Systems have been installed in various hospitals, hostels, motor stands, prominent roads and other public gathering places in rural areas to ensure better livelihood of rural people under various schemes of State and Central Government. The total project expenditure is Rs 45 crore. As part of Off-Grid Solar Power Project, 2.68 MW solar projects of various capacity (1/2/3/5/10/25/50KWp) have been installed at all hospitals, various College, hospitals, Panchayat offices, BDO offices, hostels, vaccine centres, Court Complexes etc. in the state under various schemes of the central and state governments”, Dev Varma, who is also the minister in-charge of Power department told reporters.

He further added, “Installation of Solar High Masts in various rural markets, motor stands and populated areas is in progress. So far 5 such solar high masts have been installed in Dhalai district. Initiatives have been taken to develop solar hamlets in Kharansinghkami Para, Chaimarua Village under Killa RD Block of Gomati district and the work will be completed by September. The villagers will be using non-conventional energy instead of conventional energy for their day to day activities. Bio-gas plants, solar pumps, solar street lights, solar study lamps and improved cooking stoves etc. have been installed in 12 bio-villages.”

It is worthy to mention here that the TREDA under the Power department of Tripura has successfully implemented various schemes and projects for the development of the state. Recently, TREDA has been honoured with three awards – Best performing State Nodal Agency (SNA) amongst NE states, Installation of highest number of solar pumps under PM KUSUM scheme amongst NE states, and Setting up second highest solar power project amongst NE states.