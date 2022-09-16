Tripura : AMC Initiates 4-Days Programs To Emphasize ‘Swachhata Amrit Mahotsav’ From September 17 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 16, 2022 : Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) has initiated a four days programme commencing from September 17 to October 02 to galvanize action from garbage-free cities in India in a bid to emphasize ‘Swachhata Amrit Mahotsav’.

AMC Mayor Dipak Majumder on Friday convened a meeting with the Mayor-in-Councils and councilors of 51 wards at the conference hall of the Corporation here in Agartala city.

Speaking to media persons at Corporation’s conference hall on Friday afternoon, Majumder said that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has asked the urban local bodies to observe ‘Swachhata Amrit Mahotsav’ and as part of this initiative, AMC has taken up four days programme from September 17 to October 02 next.

“The first programme is a procession of youths where at least 300 youths with T-shirts and caps embodied uniform which will start a march from Umakanta Academy at 8 AM on September 17 and conclude at Ujjayanta Palace where a colourful programme on ‘Swachhata’ will be organized. The rally shall signify the importance and activities of garbage cleaning and banners with placards where garbage free cities is to be highlighted. Besides street dramas on disposal of garbage is slated to be performed by the civil volunteers as part of the programme”, he said.

The chairman of Pollution Control Board Prof AK Agarwala and one resource person from Tripura University have consented to join the programme.

The Mayor said “Secondly, ‘Swachhata Start Up Challenge Award Ceremony’, an award giving ceremony on performance of ‘Swachhata’ will be held in the conference Hall of AMC at 4 PM on September 20 wherein best performers will be awarded. Thirdly, as part of the program, ‘Toyacathon’, an awareness on making of toys with some species of undisposable wastes by SHGs and manufacturing units is emphasized to be discussed at AMC Conference hall at 4 PM on September 26 next.”

“Fourthly, in order to effectively dispose of garbage, source segregation is an important factor which is gaining momentum with the passage of time. We have already contemplated secondary source segregation centers at different wards in all the zones of AMC & they are functioning while a few are under different phases of construction. Only a few segregation units will be inaugurated”, Majumder told reporters.

He further added “Fifthly, in the final phase of ‘Swachhata Amrit Mahotsav’, a zone-wise programme involving the public representatives and AMC workers of all levels are to participate in the said programme on October 02 next and it is to be observed in a befitting manner.”