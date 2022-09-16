Tripura HC Revokes Death-Sentence Of 2 Rape-Murder Convicts; Instead Sentenced With Rigorous Life Imprisonment 

NET Web Desk

A division bench of the Tripura High Court has revoked the death sentence of two rape-murder convicts and sentenced them with rigorous life imprisonment.

The bench comprising of Justice T. Amarnath Gour and Justice Arindam Lodh held several rounds of hearing on the review petition, filed against the February 2020 judgement of District and Session Judge of Gomati District – A.K. Nath; who had awarded the death sentence to these convicts.

Its worthy to note that the convicts – Kashtarai Tripura (31) and Bhanjay Tripura (29) were apprehended for sexually abusing and murdering an innocent tribal teenager girl in the interior areas of Gabordi in Gomati district on 2019.

However, in a fast-tracked trial, both the accused were awarded with death sentence alongside fine on 2020.

The two convicts had filed an appeal against the sentence through their lawyers – Samrat Kar Bhowmik and Subrata Sarkar. After prolonged hearing, the division bench of high court commuted the death penalty to life imprisonment.