Ahead Of Assembly Polls; Tripura Government Hikes Social Pension By Rs 1,000 

NET Web Desk

The Tripura Government has hiked the social pension of lakhs of beneficiaries by Rs 1,000. Following this hike, the monthly pension will now stand at Rs 2,000. The new compensation structure will be implemented from September.

The declaration was made shortly after Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha introduced his government’s first massive public relations initiative, “Good governance at every home,” to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

It ensured that benefits of state & centrally-sponsored initiatives acquire extensive public outreach; through assistance from legislators, officials and elected representatives of Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

“Our effort must demonstrate our goals. The responsibility falls on the state’s elected authorities and officials at all levels. Our mission is to ensure that every single resident of the state is aware of the activities of the state government undertaken during the past 4.5 years,” stated the CM.

A variety of actions will be carried-out to raise awareness of the state administration’s initiatives. In an effort to bring governance closer to the populace, administrative camps and loan fairs would be organized across outlying hamlets.

“We will compile a report card of our accomplishments, which would eventually be made public. The main goal of this campaign is to draw attention to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s last-mile performance,” he mentioned.