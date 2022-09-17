Arunachal Government Strives To Uplift Health Infrastructure At TRIHMS; Discusses On Land Acquisition & Budget 

NET Web Desk

The healthcare system in India is still continuing to struggle in delivering adequate and equitable health services along outlying locations. In an attempt to help alleviate such disparities and ensure that general masses get access to top healthcare amenities, the Arunachal Pradesh Government is exploring all possible measures to scale-up the health infrastructure at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS).

During a governing meeting chaired by the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu, the authorities comprehensively discussed about the construction of 500-bed super specialist block along TRIHMS campus; installation of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI); land acquisition; recruitment, budget & other issues.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal CM wrote “Govt is committed to scaling up health infra at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences. At Governing Body meeting, we discussed construction of 500-bed super specialist block on TRIHMS campus; installation of MRI; land acquisition; recruitment, budget & other issues.”

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh CM today also chaired the meeting of ‘Arunachal Pradesh State Board for Wildlife’ in Itanagar.

During the meeting, the board cleared proposals for 9 projects located at different places in the state – all for forest clearance and submitting the reports to the central government for further perusal.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal CM wrote “As our tribal community lives in harmony with forest, community based conservation of environment is needed. Development is needed but without undermining the environment. Sustainable practices should be adopted. Wildlife resources are our strength and must be protected.”