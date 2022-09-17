Arunachal Pradesh : Pistana Gets New Panchayat Bhawan 

NET Web Desk

The Zilla Parishad Chairperson of Lower Subansiri – Likha Sangchore today inaugurated the Panchayat Bhawan-cum-Common Service Centre for Pistana and Belo Panchayat segments under Lower Subansiri District.

Expressing satisfaction on quality of the executed work, Sangchore advised the GPC’s and masses of Pistana circle to make best utilization of the Bhawan; and to maintain and upkeep the facility provided for their convenience.

She added that the central and state governments were committed to help for the upliftment of underprivileged and marginalized sections of the society.

The function was also attended by Lower Subansiri DPDO – Neelam Teji, Pistana circle officer – Nikrun Bui, ZPM of Pistana – Likha Tabo, PRI leaders and officials of Pistana circle.