Assam Governor Emphasizes On Role Of Education In Socio-Economic Development; Ensuring Sustainable Livelihood 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Governor – Prof. Jagdish Mukhi has emphasized the importance of education as a key factor in driving socio-economic development; and establishing sustainable means of subsistence.

Addressing the ninth convocation of Assam Downtown University on Friday, the Governor asserted that the education system must constantly address the rapid-changing professional ecosystem; in order to generate employable human resources.

The National Education Policy (NEP), which aims to develop good human beings capable of logical thought and deed, should be assiduously implemented by educational institutions of the country.

He expressed satisfaction that the Assam Down Town University is in the midst of redesigning its curriculum to include flexibility and a choice-based course structure; in order to give students the freedom and scope to gain specialized knowledge, in keeping with the spirit of the NEP.

Congratulating the graduating students, Mukhi remarked that acquiring degrees was not the “end of their journey, rather it was just the beginning”.

Their contributions will be judged and their efforts will be appreciated when they can serve society at large, the governor said.

“Words mean nothing unless followed by action,” – quoted a Raj Bhavan release. A total of 1,300 students and scholars received their degrees.