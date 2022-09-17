Assam Governor Launches Braille Version Of Assamese Dictionary; Effort To Improve Educational Quality Of Visually-Impaired Students 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Governor – Prof. Jagdish Mukhi today launched the Braille edition of ‘Hemkosh’ – the first etymological dictionary of the Assamese language.

Published by the Sadin-Pratidin group, this edition will be distributed free-of-cost among the visually impaired residents.

According to an official communique issued by the Raj Bhavan, ‘Hemkosh’ was first published in 1919 by Hem Chandra Baruwa.

The next generations of his family, who currently own the media conglomerate ‘Sadin-Pratidin’ group, came out with subsequent editions of the dictionary ever since.

“This endeavour will increase the parameter of Hemkosh as from today onwards, the visually challenged people can also enjoy its benefits. I congratulate the entire team for this noble cause,” – stated the Governor.

He expressed hope that the lexicon would aid in raising the calibre of education for visually challenged students.

“All these years Hemkosh has been helpful in the uplift and progress of the Assamese language, and now the Braille dictionary will be a great help for the visually challenged,” – the Governor further added.

He also lauded the initiative of providing the Braille edition free of cost to the visually-challenged people of the state, the release said.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Governor wrote “I am immensely happy to have launched the very first Braille version of the prestigious Assamese dictionary “Hemkosh” in Guwahati. A man is incapable only because of his thinking. If he is determined, then all the challenges succumb to his perseverance.”

“This noble effort by the Sadin Pratidin Group has given a new dimension to the Assamese language. I am confident that this special Braille Dictionary will help in improving the educational quality of visually impaired Assamese children in the state.” – he further added.