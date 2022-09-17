Five Sikkim-Based Political Parties Among 86; Delisted By ECI 

NET Web Desk

Five political parties of Sikkim; among 86 registered unrecognized political parties were delisted recently by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), these delisted registered unrecognized political parties include – Sikkim Gorkha Prajatantrik Party, Sikkim Himali Rajya Parishad Party, Sikkim Jan-Ekta Party, Sikkim Liberation Party and Sikkim Sangram Parishad.

The CEO’s office noted that if any political party felt aggrieved with this decision of the EC they may approach the Office of Chief Electoral Officer, Sikkim or the ECI within 30 days from the date of issue of the aforementioned order along with all evidence of existence, other legal and regulatory compliances including year-wise annual audited accounts, contribution reports, expenditure report, updation of office bearers including authorised signatories for financial transactions (including bank account).